Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Issued By Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.20.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$20.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.97. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.