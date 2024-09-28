Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.60.

AC opened at C$16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.55. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.47 and a 52-week high of C$20.47.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

