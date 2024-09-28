Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Reduced by Analyst

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2026 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $300.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.