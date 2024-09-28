Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Issued By Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

