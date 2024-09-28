Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

