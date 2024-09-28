Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Priority Technology in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Priority Technology stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $526.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $37,970.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,176,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $37,970.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,176,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,633.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at $174,252,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,894 shares of company stock worth $381,775 over the last three months. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

