Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ SQFTP opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.84.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
