Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $5,339,000.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

POWL stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $223.96.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

