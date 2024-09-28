Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $19,598,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $116.10 on Monday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Post will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

