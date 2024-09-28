Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $20.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Plains GP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.61 on Monday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

