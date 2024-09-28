PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Short Interest Up 152.9% in September

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.88% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMCB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.84. 18,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.22. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech ( NASDAQ:PMCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

