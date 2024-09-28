Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CATX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

CATX opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

