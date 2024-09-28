Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $14.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.18.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Paramount Global by 628.8% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829,185 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,191,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

