Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Plans GBX 6 Dividend

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Panther Securities Stock Performance
LON:PNS opened at GBX 305 ($4.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Panther Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.69).
