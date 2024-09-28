Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

PAAS opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,309 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $38,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 366.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,124,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

