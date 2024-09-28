Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Short Interest Up 166.7% in September

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.