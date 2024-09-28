Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
NYSE:ONL opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $227.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.22.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
