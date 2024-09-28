Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

