Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $61,698,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

