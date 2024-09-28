Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $3,324,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,339 shares of company stock worth $50,196,405 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

