Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Price Performance

Shares of OOSP stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17.

About Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF

The Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to generate quarterly income, with a focus on principal preservation, utilizing a go-anywhere active approach to securitized products. Positions are selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

