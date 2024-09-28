Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Price Performance
Shares of OOSP stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17.
About Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF
