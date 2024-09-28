Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

