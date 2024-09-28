Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $276.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.89.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after buying an additional 1,766,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,356,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $720,626,000 after acquiring an additional 496,088 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 429,288 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $956,285,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

