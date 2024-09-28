Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

