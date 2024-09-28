MYCELX Technologies’ (MYX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON:MYX opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -320.83 and a beta of 1.00. MYCELX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.25 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.50 ($0.93).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider André Schnabl purchased 48,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £24,906.36 ($33,350.78). 19.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

