Morgan Stanley Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $87.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after buying an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 101.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,242,000 after buying an additional 305,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

