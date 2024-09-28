Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

