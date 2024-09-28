MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $197.25 Average PT from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.13.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $176.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

