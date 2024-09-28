Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.660-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $107.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

