Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-$1.82 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.820 EPS.
Micron Technology Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.