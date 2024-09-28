Microlise Group’s (SAAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

LON SAAS opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Microlise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.04 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.24 million, a PE ratio of 11,900.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Microlise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

