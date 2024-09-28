Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,287,417.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,251.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,721.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total transaction of $1,299,974.88.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,122,496.04.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $161.22 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after buying an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $469,803,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

