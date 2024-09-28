MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $74.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 244.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

