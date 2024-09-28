Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MXC opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

