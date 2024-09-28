Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 29th. This is an increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

