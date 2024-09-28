Maxim Group Raises Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target to $25.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $318.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

