Maxim Group Begins Coverage on FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded FibroBiologics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FBLG

FibroBiologics Stock Performance

FBLG stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. FibroBiologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts forecast that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

About FibroBiologics

(Get Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.