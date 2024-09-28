Maxim Group Begins Coverage on FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded FibroBiologics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
FibroBiologics Stock Performance
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts forecast that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $159,000.
About FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
