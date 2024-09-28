Maurice J. Duca Sells 1,842 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $434,177.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,530.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $234.54 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

