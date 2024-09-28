Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Marcus has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $486.51 million, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,669,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 83.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 294,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

