MAG Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.17.

MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

