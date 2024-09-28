Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUG
Lundin Gold Stock Down 2.5 %
TSE LUG opened at C$29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.95. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total value of C$477,891.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122. Company insiders own 58.75% of the company’s stock.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.25%.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Gold
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.