Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.42.

TSE LUG opened at C$29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.95. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total value of C$477,891.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122. Company insiders own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.25%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

