Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 3,029 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,846.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %
VIAV stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -451.50 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.