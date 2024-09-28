London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on December 18th

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance

LFI stock opened at GBX 48.14 ($0.64) on Friday. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.90 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.62.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI)

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.