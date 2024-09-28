London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on December 18th

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance
LFI stock opened at GBX 48.14 ($0.64) on Friday. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.90 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.62.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than London Finance & Investment Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.