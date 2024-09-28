London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on December 18th

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance

LFI stock opened at GBX 48.14 ($0.64) on Friday. London Finance & Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.90 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.62.

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

