Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

