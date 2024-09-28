Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 6,655 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50.

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.17 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

