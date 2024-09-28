Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.75.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $177.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.59. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $8,160,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

