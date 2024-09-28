Jefferies Financial Group Raises Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $53.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $312,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 129,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.