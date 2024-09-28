Jefferies Financial Group Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $330.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.92.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $282.89 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $152.03 and a 52 week high of $293.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.46.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

