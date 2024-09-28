Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JBS Price Performance

Shares of JBSAY opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.15. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion.

JBS Increases Dividend

About JBS

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.7106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. JBS’s payout ratio is presently 186.84%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

