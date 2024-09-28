Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share.
Jabil Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.34. 2,053,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,039. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.72.
Jabil Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
